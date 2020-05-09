Latest Marathi Song 'Haatat Haat' By Suresh Iyer Is Sure To Make You Smile, Watch

The latest Marathi song titled Haatat Haat (Male Version)' sung by Suresh Iyer has been unveiled on YouTube. It is not surprising to know that Marathi songs have their own charm, and fans in huge numbers love to listen to the soothing numbers to relax their mind. Speaking of which, Suresh Iyer's recent male version to Haatat Haat has surely pleased fans with its melodious magic.

Latest Marathi song - Haatat Haat (Male Version)

The latest Marathi song Haatat Haat is a beautiful four minutes visual that features some footage from the film Aathavnichi Savali, which has been directed by Subodh Anand. While the music video has a group of artists, it also depicts some beautiful B&W moments from the movie. Not to miss some stills from the visual that are a treat for sore eyes amid lockdown. The song traces the beautiful tale of simplicity and happiness in life. Check out the latest Marathi song here:

Hi everyone!

Do check out my latest solo playback song " Haatat haat" for the movie "Aathavaninchi sawali".

Ita a beautiful track, wonderfully composed by mohit manuja. The music is soothing and refreshing. Do like, comment on the video and do share it.https://t.co/C7FvtxImyE — Dr.Suresh iyer (@Drsureshiyer) April 30, 2020

Suresh Iyer has a few songs under his belt but has managed to impress fans with his amazing vocals. The latest Marathi song on his cap being, Haatat Haat (Male Version) is from the movie - Aathavnichi Savali Singer. The music of the song is composed by- Mohit Manuja and penned down by Nagesh Wahurwagh & Suraj Jaiswal. While the guitarist is Mohit Manuja, the piano is played by EP - Ansh Hariramani. The flute is handled by Shubham Chopkar and the bass guitar by Filip and Akash Ghinmine. Moreover, the violin tuning in the number is given by Tushar Bagde.

Moreover, the female version of the song Haatat Haat was released on April 20, 2020. The makers of the upcoming Marathi film Aathavnichi Savali (2020), decided to unveil the song amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The song is voiced by Deepanshi Nagar and once again composed by Mohit Manuja. The Aathavnichi Savali movie cast has Subodh Anand, Ketan Bansod, Gayatri Dhole, Laxmi Borkar and Sayyoni Mishra.

