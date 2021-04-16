Latin American Music Awards 2021: All about the event & the list of winners

Quick links:
Source: Latin AMA's Instagram
The Latin American Music Awards of 2021 were just held a day ago on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida with Jacqueline Bracamontes as its host. The three-hour event, which has a huge number of stars gracing it, was also aired live on the channel Telemundo. Scroll along to know more about the event, the performance it featured and also the list of winners.
The ceremony celebrated the best of Latin artists, with Karol G, Ozuna, Anitta, Pitbull, Ricky Martin performing some of their greatest hits for the audiences. Alongside, Carrie Underwood and David Bisbal also took to the stage and made everyone at the venue groove to their much-loved song Tears of Gold. The nominations of the year were led by J Balvin and Karol G, with nine nominations each, while Bad Bunny and Ozuna were nominated for eight and seven awards, respectively. Take a look at the full list of wins, here.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.