The Latin American Music Awards of 2021 were just held a day ago on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida with Jacqueline Bracamontes as its host. The three-hour event, which has a huge number of stars gracing it, was also aired live on the channel Telemundo. Scroll along to know more about the event, the performance it featured and also the list of winners.

Latin American Music Awards 2021: All about the event & the list of winners

The ceremony celebrated the best of Latin artists, with Karol G, Ozuna, Anitta, Pitbull, Ricky Martin performing some of their greatest hits for the audiences. Alongside, Carrie Underwood and David Bisbal also took to the stage and made everyone at the venue groove to their much-loved song Tears of Gold. The nominations of the year were led by J Balvin and Karol G, with nine nominations each, while Bad Bunny and Ozuna were nominated for eight and seven awards, respectively. Take a look at the full list of wins, here.

Artist of the Year - Bad Bunny

New Artist of the Year - Natanael Cano

Song of the Year - Karol G, Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Album of the Year - Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Favourite Artist – Female - Anitta

Favourite Artist – Male – Bad Bunny

Favorite Duo or Group - Eslabon Armado

Favourite Artist – Pop – Shakira

Favorite Album – Pop - Camilo – Por Primera Vez

Favorite Song – Pop - Shakira & Anuel AA – Me Gusta

Favourite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican - Christian Nodal

Regional Mexican, Favorite Duo or Group - Eslabon Armado

Favourite Album - Regional Mexican - Christian Nodal – Ayayay!

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican - Natanael Cano – Amor Tumbado

Favourite Artist – Urban – Bad Bunny

Favorite Album – Urban - Bad Bunny – Las Que No Iban a Salir

Favorite Song – Urban - Karol G, Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Favourite Artist – Tropical – Romeo Santos

Favourite Album – Tropical - Prince Royce – Alter Ego

Favourite Song – Tropical - Prince Royce – Carita de Inocente

Favourite Artist – Crossover – Dua Lipa

Collaboration of the Year - Karol G, Nicki Minaj – Tusa

Social Artist of the Year – Cardi B

Favourite Video - Selena Gomez – De Una Vez

Favourite Virtual Concert - RBD – Ser o Parecer 2020

