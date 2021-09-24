Latin Billboard Music Awards Live Streaming: How To Watch Billboard Awards Live Online

Quick links:
Image: AP
Latin Billboard Awards 2021 will honour the most popular performers, albums and songs in Latin music from last year and will also showcase thrilling performances by some of the prolific Latin artists. As the much-awaited Latin Billboard Awards 2021 was recently aired, the fans have been wondering about where and how to watch the event through various platforms.
For those wondering how to watch the latest Latin Billboard awards, it will be a delight for the fans to know that they can enjoy the event on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial, Hulu + Live TV and YouTubeTV with a 7-day free trial. These applications can be accessed through Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku and Xbox.
The event will also be available to watch on tv channels namely Telemundo and Universo. The event will be aired on Thursday, September 23 (9/32/2021), at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.