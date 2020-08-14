Lauryn Hill Posts A Lengthy Note After Her Daughter Selah Talked About Childhood Abuse

Former Fugees rapper Lauryn Hill recently shared a response on social media after her daughter Selah revealed that she was beaten as a child. Just a few days ago, Selah claimed that she was severely "disciplined" by her mother when she was young. Responding to her daughter's accusations, Lauryn Hill posted a lengthy note on all her social media pages, which is now trending online.

Lauryn Hill defends herself after her daughter Selah revealed she was beaten as a kid

Above is Lauryn Hill's lengthy response that she posted online after her daughter Selah revealed that she was beaten "like a slave” during her childhood. In her post, Lauryn Hill wrote that Selah had every right to express herself and that she even encouraged her daughter to speak out. However, Lauryn Hill claimed that she used strict discipline on her children because black people were "held to a different standard".

Lauryn Hill added that her daughter only remembered the discipline through the lens of a young child. She further claimed that the only thing she was guilty of was "disciplining in anger, not in disciplining."

The former rapper also stated that she was actually trying to protect her kids from all kinds of danger. Lauryn Hill also talked about how her life as a public figure affected her when it came to raising her kid.

Moreover, Lauryn Hill also added that her intentions were always to discipline her kids, as she would rather beat them then see them get shot or sent to prison later in life. In response to all the people criticizing her on social media, she wrote that they should not be so quick to "crucify someone". She also added that such people had an "extremely limited view of the actual reality".

Lauryn's daughter, Selah Louise Marley, talked about how her mother beat her with a belt when she was a child. She also claimed that her parent's past actions had "created trauma" in her life. However, after Lauryn Hill received hate on social media, Selah Louise Marley defended her parents and claimed that she still loved them even with their shortcomings.

