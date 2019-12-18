Lauv Has Some Of The Best Music In Electro-pop; Check Out His Top 5 Tracks

Lauv was in the news for his remix song Make It Right, with boyband BTS. The popular singer was part of the hit song which secured over a million streams on Spotify within hours of the release. Lauv’s music is either pop or electro pup which can be a good listen on a dainty day. Here are his best ones!

Here is a list of best songs of Lauv

I Like Me Better released back in 2017. The song catapulted Lauv into fame as the song was an instant hit according to Billboard numbers. It is a love song with a tinge of electro-pop music.

Paris In The Rain is an underrated song of Lauv. The video is shot in the countryside with aesthetic natural backdrops. The dainty song is just what a blissful evening needs.

Lauv’s I am Lonely, which was in collaboration with Anne Marie, is another one of the best songs of the singer. The abstract video with multiple colourful backdrops and visuals is a treat to the eyes. The song is a must-listen for anyone discovering Lauv.

Lauv's latest music video Mean It released yesterday on December 17th, 2019. The video also featured LANY. This is another video with good music score and background. The video is a must-watch.

Here is what he shared on Instagram about 'Mean It':

Lauv’s ballad song featuring Julia Michaels’ There’s No Way is another song which is a must-listen from all his songs. The pop song is a romantic love song by the singer. The song released back in Septemeber 2018.

