LE SSERAFIM Exclude Kim Ga-ram Following Scandal, To Temporarily Perform As 5-member Team

K-Pop rookie group LE SSERAFIM's member Kim Ga-ram took a hiatus just weeks after her debut amid the ongoing school bullying controversy that left fans furious. Now, the agency handling her band has decided to exclude her from the rookie band and continue LE SSERRAFIM as a 5-member team. Source Music took to their official Weverse account to make the announcement about excluding Kim Ga-ram temporarily.

LE SSERAFIM to continue without Kim Ga-ram

The agency, in an official statement, revealed that Kim Ga-ram has decided to take a hiatus for recovering amid all the allegations prevailing against her. However, the agency confirmed that the singer will be back in the group after her break. They stated, "After we discussed with Kim Ga-ram, she has decided to have a hiatus and focus on caring for herself. LE SSERRAFIM will perform as a 5-member group for the time being until she returns to the team after her recovery.”

Kim Ga-ram gets embroiled in school violence scandal

After her debut with LE SSERRAFIM, multiple allegations have surfaced online against Kim Ga-ram about being violent against victim 'A' in school in 2018. The controversy caught up more heat when photos of the 'Notification School Violence Committee Results' began circulating online as evidence. However, Kim Ga-ram's agency has refuted the allegations.

Further in their official statement, Source Music clarified, “The alleged victim A took photos of a friend taking her clothes off and posted them on her SNS. Kim Ga-ram and her friends were furious about this and complained, but there were no physical abuse. A admitted her wrongdoings but was not punished at all. However, A submitted the Kim Ga-ram and her friends, who protested against A, to the School Violence Committee, and she transferred to another school.”

The agency asserted that the victim, in this case, is Kim Ga-ram who was bullied by her classmate. Source Media denied all against the singer, including involuntary transfer, hitting a classmate’s skull with a pot and brick, going to school in a police car, engaging in a gang fight, and drinking and underage smoking.

The statement added, "Some classmates invited Kim Ga-ram to the group chat and assaulted her. When she exits the chat room, they invited her back and bullied her for not reading the text. We have already begun to take legal actions against the rumors that we have evidences. We are continuing to collect evidence for other matters and will take additional legal actions.” Take a look at the statement below: