Leading Singer Binny Sharma Performs Live At A Private Elite Wedding In Gandhidham

We keep our eyes peeled for new music concerts, and why not? The artists are always talented, and the vibe is invariably lively. We were pleasantly surprised a few days ago when we saw that pop star Binny Sharma was heading to Gandhidham. The singer shook the people there with his outstanding performance.

While he is already held in high regard for entertaining people with his melodious voice and super-energetic live performances, he was once again seen setting the stage on fire at Gandhidham, Gujarat. It was a private wedding event which was attended by many people. He delivered the performance on April 28th, and oh boy, what a stupefying evening that was!

The show started and truly took us by surprise as to how many people had actually shown up. The venue was jam-packed with thousands of people hooting and screaming Binny's name. They were lost in his world and seemed to vibe for hours to his soulful songs and his band's amazing music.

On delivering this super-hit show, here's what Binny Sharma says: "Delivering a live show for a crowd like this was special; I was overwhelmed, and I do not know how to thank you, my friends and fans! Gandhidham has once again proved that it has one of the best music scenes in India. I love the way people are crazy about music here, and I am glad that I get to share some of my songs with you guys."

Binny started his journey by participating in a TV reality show, Channel (V) Popstars II. He also worked as a radio jockey and hosted a show called "My World" at one of Ahmedabad's popular radio stations, 94.3 My FM, in 2007. He has performed with Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Atif Aslam, Arijit Singh, Shaan, Alisha Chinoy, Guru Randhawa, Mika Singh, Anushka Manchanda, Euphoria, and more.

Binny Sharma released his first independent single, "Mooch Swag," in 2016 in collaboration with a leading men's grooming brand, Beardo, which then became "The Beard Anthem." His song "Tu Chhe" was declared one of the Top 10 Gujarati Songs in 2018 by TOI. His song "Dil Kahe" has been streamed over 1 million times. We look forward to seeing this man perform again soon.