Led Zeppelin To Launch Pinball Machines, With Themes Of Their Music And Songs

Led Zeppelin has a kicked off a new merchandising project. The rock band now plans to sell themed pinball machines on their website. The machines inspired by the band will be released by Stern Pinball Inc who gave details about the game in a recent online press release. Read along to know more about the game.

Led Zeppelin themed Pinball machines

As per reports by Fox News, Rock Band Led Zeppelin has embarked on a new merchandising journey which involves themed Pinball machines. The machines of the game will be produced by Stern Pinball Inc. who revealed details in a recent online press release. They said, “Zeppelin-themed games will be available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models. In this high energy rock and roll pinball concert experience, pinball and music are fused together. Players are transported back to Led Zeppelin’s early days and tour the world from 1968-1980."

The game will have features that will get updated throughout at the beginning of every verse and chorus of 10 popularly known Led Zeppelin songs which include Kashmir, Black Dog, Immigrant Song, Whole Lotta Love and more. The games have it all, the bells and whistles that pinball machines are famous for, including drop targets, steel ramps, flippers which will be ‘synchronized to custom light show specifically designed for every song’. Alongside, ‘the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models all feature a custom-moulded Hindenburg Zeppelin toy, based on the iconic imagery from the 'Led Zeppelin I' album’, which will be priced between $6,199-$9,199.

The firm is to produce only 500 Limited Edition versions of the machine that will come with "an exclusive Icarus themed full colour mirrored backglass, exclusive custom themed cabinet artwork, custom high gloss Paradise Shimmer Blue powder-coated armour, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor and a sequentially numbered plaque". The pro version will be priced at $6,199 and the premium version will retail for $7,799. The two are already available for pre-ordering on the band’s website while it will launch in the coming weeks and months.

