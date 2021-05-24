Lee Seung Gi Leaves His Agency After 17 Years, To Reportedly Set Up His Own Agency

Lee Seung Gi has been making headlines ever since he revealed that he has been dating South Korean actor Lee Da-in. The latter's agency announced that the couple has been seeing each other for the past six months. Now, The King 2 Hearts actor's agency has announced that he will no longer be managed by Hook Entertainment and is planning to set up his own agency with his father.

Lee Seung Gi leaves Hook Entertainment

According to a report by Soompi, South Korean actor Lee Seung Gi made his debut in the year 2004 and has been with Hook Entertainment for over seventeen years now. The agency released an official statement today, on May 24, stating that their exclusive contract with the Mouse star will come to an end on May 31, 2021. There have also been reports stating that the actor-singer is planning to establish a one-man agency with his father, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Hook Entertainment's official statement read, "Hello, this is Hook Entertainment. Our exclusive contract with Lee Seung Gi will be terminated on May 31. Although we’ve been together for a long time even before his debut with a relationship based on trust, he recently decided to establish a new one-man agency and promote independently, so we agreed to maintain a cooperative relationship in the future. We sincerely thank our partner Lee Seung Gi for staying with us for a long time as he played an active role as one of Korea’s top artists. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans for showing their love and support for Lee Seung Gi, and we ask you to continue to show him unlimited support in the future. We will do our best to support Lee Seung Gi and cheer him on as he takes on more challenges as an independent artist. Thank you."

Lee Seung Gi dating Lee Da-in

Recently, it was confirmed by Lee Da-in's agency 9ato Entertainment that the two actors have been together for quite some time now. It was also revealed that they bonded over their love for acting and their interest in golf. Lee Seung Gi is currently shooting for his television series Mouse, which is a crime thriller show.

