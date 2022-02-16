Last Updated:

Legendary Musician Bappi Lahiri's Heartwarming Moments With His Family Members

As we remember iconic musician Bappi Lahiri, take a look at his adorable pictures alongside his family members, including his wife Chitrani, son Bappa & others.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Bappi Lahiri
1/7
Image: Instagram/ @bappilahiri_official_

Legendary singer Bappi Lahiri's Instagram handle is filled with beautiful family photos. Here he can be seen with his grandchildren. 

Bappi Lahiri
2/7
Image: Instagram/ @bappilahiri_official_

The musical maestro often showered love on his better half Chitrani Lahiri with adorable throwback glimpses of the two. 

Bappi Lahiri
3/7
Image: Instagram/ @bappilahiri_official_

Kishore Kumar was Bappi Lahiri's maternal uncle and he lovingly called the former 'mamaji'. He made his acting debut with Kumar's Badhti Ka Naam Dadhi.  

Bappi Lahiri
4/7
Image: Instagram/ @bappilahiri_official_

Here's another picture of Bappi Da and his wife Chitrani from their New Year 2021 celebrations. 

Bappi Lahiri
5/7
Image: Instagram/ @bappilahiri_official_

The late musician celebrated all important festivals with his close ones. Here his family can be seen clocking the Christmas festivities. 

Bappi Lahiri
6/7
Image: Instagram/ @bappilahiri_official_

Bappi Lahiri can be seen posing for a beautiful family portrait with his loved ones, including his son Bappa Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri
7/7
Image: Instagram/ @bappilahiri_official_

Here's a glimpse of Bappi Lahiri and his 'better half' Chitrani Lahiri from one of their getaways. 

Tags: Bappi Lahiri, Bappi Da, Bappa Lahiri
