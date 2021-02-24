Legendary Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander Passes Away: Punjab CM, Singers Pay Tribute

Legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away in Mohali, Punjab on Wednesday. He was 60 when he breathed his last. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and mourned the celebrated singer's demise.

He tweeted, "Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans."

The demise of the singer has left the whole music industry in shock. Several celebrities including Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, Daler Mehendi, and others on Wednesday took to their social media handles to express grief over the death of Sikander. Preneet Kaur, who is the former Minister of State For External Affairs and Member of Parliament from Patiala, also shared a tweet, writing, "Saddened by the demise of legendary Punjabi singer and music icon Sardool Sikander Ji. His sudden death has left a big vacuum in the Punjabi music industry and also in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP".

The singer, widely known for tracks including 'Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi' and 'Ek Charkha Gali De Vich', had tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mohali. Sikander was a popular Punjabi folk and pop singer. He debuted in 1980 with the album 'Roadways Di Laari'. He had also acted in some Punjabi films including 'Jagga Daku'. He was born on 15 January 1961.

Extremely saddened to learn of the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander. He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans. pic.twitter.com/PDaELYIPbZ — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 24, 2021

Oh WAHEGURU 🙏🏽



RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji 🙏🏽



PUNJABI MUSIC DI SHAAN pic.twitter.com/B0a4BMNNNI — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 24, 2021

Bade dukh Di khabar Sardool Sikandar saheb nahi rahe big loss our family and music Industry pic.twitter.com/px1AHOkJwG — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 24, 2021

Sardool Sikander passes away at 60; Celebrities mourn the death of Punjabi singer

'Personal loss': Zareen Khan mourns Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's demise

(With ANI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.