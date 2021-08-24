Legendary Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Passes Away At 80

Charlie Watts, the drummer who provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century, has died, his publicist said. Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”Doherty said: “Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

Legendary Rolling stone drummer Charlie Watts passes away at 80

The statement issued further said We announce the passing of our dear Charlie Watts with great sadness. The 80-year-old died quietly, accompanied by his family in a London hospital earlier today. He was described as a cherished husband, father, and grandpa as well as "one of the greatest drummers of his generation." The statement has further requested the fans to provide private space to family members, band members and close friends at this hour of grief.



Watts had previously stated that he would miss the band's US tour dates to recover from an undisclosed medical procedure. Watts was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2004 and underwent treatment. Since January 1963, when he joined Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Brian Jones in their fledgling band, he had been a member of the Stones.

Charlie Watts, the backbone of Rolling Stones

Charlie Watts and guitarist Keith Richards are universally regarded as one of the best rock drummers of all time. They have been at the heart of the Rolling Stones' instrumental sound. His last concert with the band was on August 30, 2019, in Miami, though he did appear with them early in the pandemic on the “One World Together” all-star webcast in April 2020.

The lanky musician was a jazz-trained musician who joined the Stones through London's early 1960s "trad" scene. He had joined the group in January 1963 and went on to create several classics. He was an integral part of the World’s Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Band for more than 50 years.

More on Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones was founded in London in 1962 and have been in the same four-piece lineup since Ronnie Wood replaced Bill Wyman as bassist in 1993. The band was at the front of the British Invasion in the 1960s. Satisfaction, Street Fighting Man, and You Can't Always Get What You Want are among their many singles, which have sold over 200 million albums worldwide. However, travelling has provided a significant portion of their income in recent years.

Image: AP