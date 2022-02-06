'Legends Like Lata Mangeshkar Born Once In Thousand Years': Ghulam Nabi Azad

Remembering India's nightingale and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her demise, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the melodious voice of the singer touched the souls of every person in the country. Ghulam Azad further mentioned that legends like Lata Mangeshkar take birth once in a thousand years.

"Some personalities take birth only once in a thousand years. Lata Ji was one such personality. No person in our country is left untouched by her music. Every person has been mesmerised by her voice", Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

Stating that the singer's demise is very sad news for music lovers, Azad said melodious songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar united the nation.

"There are many no people of any caste, religion or sect of our country in whose heart Lata didi has not made a place. She has sung many such songs which united the country", the Congress leader added.

Azad further recalled the time when Lata Mangeshkar's 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' song moved former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. Stating that she has sung many patriotic songs, He said that people get lost hearing the legendary singer's voice.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at Breach Candy Hospital at 92

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. She was 92 and was hospitalised in January with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The Centre has announced two-day national mourning as a mark of respect to the Bharat Ratna awardee. The Maharashtra government has announced that the legendary singer will be accorded a state funeral.

Lata Mangeshkar has recorded songs in various languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, and some of the other regional languages too. She has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan as well as several National and Filmfare Awards.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: PTI)