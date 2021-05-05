Leigh-Anne Pinnock Predicted She’ll Be The First To Get Pregnant; Clips Resurface

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre. Following this news, an older interview has resurfaced where Leigh expressed that she might be the first one to have kids. Scroll along to know how her fellow bandmates had reacted.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock predicted she’ll be the first to get pregnant

The announcement of Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray expecting their first baby might have just come out, but fans had seen this coming for a long time now. Credits of which go to Leigh herself as she had dropped subtle hints every time the topic came in any of the interviews that Little Mix did. A while ago, the three did an interview for Hits Radio, where they answered questions that fans had asked them.

One of the questions was, "One day… some lucky people are gonna be able to say 'my mom is Leigh-Anne Pinnock… & my aunts are Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall and vice versa'". The interview took place on April 30, 2021, and it is definite that Leigh-Anne knew that she was pregnant and there are equally great chances that her bandmates did too. Perrie reacted to this and said, “Do you know that is so true, and it’s going to be iconic…and we’re gonna be the coolest aunties, and the coolest mums, and the coolest whatevers”; while Leigh kept it simple and said, “That’s really sweet”.

Jade Thirlwall gave a reaction that was similar to Amy Poehler’s character of Mrs George in the 2004 film Mean Girls. She said, “Me as an auntie? Are you crazy…? I am an auntie! We’re going to be like a cool mum".

Apart from this, back in 2019, in an interview, Jade asked her bandmates, “Who is most likely to have a baby first?”. To this, Leigh Anne was the first to react and she cried out – “I just want a family!”.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to her Instagram feed on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, to share a bunch of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. The singer wore a beautiful emerald green ensemble as she cradled her baby bump. Sharing the news with her fans, Leigh wrote, “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you”.

Image: Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Instagram