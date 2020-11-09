Leslie Lewis Opens Up About Recreating The Eagles Songs In Virtual Performance

Colonial Cousins, Hariharan and Leslie Lewis recently recreated four of the most iconic songs by the American Band, Eagles during their two-month virtual series. Lewis spoke to Mid-day about revisiting the tracks and how they added Indian instruments to it. Read on to know more about what the composer had to say.

Leslie Lewis on revisiting The Eagles songs

Hariharan and Leslie Lewis recently revisited some of the tracks by the American rock band Eagles, during the two-month-long virtual series Jim Beam Originals of Paytm Insider. The Colonial Cousins who performed this weekend on November 7th performed songs including Desperado, Hotel California, Witchy Woman, and Take it easy, which they gave a desi twist. Leslie Lewis spoke to Mid-day, about recreating music by the iconic band and that this was an unusual offer for the duo.

Lewis said that the duo knew how good it would be if a tribute for the band was paid by India. The composer said that the duo knew they could bring in quite a lot of things to the music, as they are melodious and that the Colonial Cousins excels at fusions like these. Leslie also said that the duo wanted to recreate popular songs that the audiences have heard but in a way that they haven’t heard before.

Lewis mentioned that as soon as Hariharan was introduced to the tracks, he knew that the two had a lot of space to play with. He explained that he has an approach towards English songs with Indian music, and that is what the duo did with the songs by the American rock group. He said that they added several Indian instruments to the songs, and he expressed that there is nothing as good as performing live but doing this through a virtual medium is the best option following the ongoing situations.

