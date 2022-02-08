'Let Somebody Go': Selena & Chris Star In Coldplay's Music Video For One Final Time; Watch

Coldplay's music video Let Somebody Go was released on Monday. The video stars Selena Gomez and Chris Martin, marking their final collaboration. The heart-wrenching music video has been directed by Dave Meyers, follows Coldplay’s Chris Martin and the Wolves singer as they deal with the pain of letting a loved one go.

The video begins with Martin and Selena hugging each other as he sings, "We had that kind of love/I thought it would never end." The music video has been shot in monochrome, featuring Martin and Selena separating amid two different worlds. It concludes with both in the same spot from when they first shared their embrace. Though the video Let Somebody Go had originally released on October 14, 2021, following Martin and Gomez's live performance on Late Late Show With James Corden.

Watch the video here:

This emotional track that melted everyone's heart, garnered several compliments after the release. A fan commented, "That was literally amazing that it made me cry so much 🤭🥲❤️❤️❤️ Coldplay and Selena Gomez thank you so much for this song 🎵❤️❤️", another one wrote, "this song touches my heart. I can't hold back my tears while listening to it. Coldplay made a great song as always. Selena's angelic voice increased the depth of the song. I don't know if it would have been as effective if someone else had said it. They are very compatible with Coldplay." A fan commented, "In my opinion, there are very few artists who can express their feelings so deeply with their voices. I think Coldplay, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran have this talent. There is something in their voice that touches my heart. I wish we had a chance to see Coldplay, Selena and Ed together in a project."

Earlier Coldplay's Chris Martin had spoken in an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest where he said, "I’ve got so much love and respect for her. She’s such a good, kind person, and then her voice for me is in like what I would call ‘the Rihanna bag,’ which are voices that are gifts to humanity .. .you can’t feel worse listening to her sing."

Image: Instagram/@coldplay