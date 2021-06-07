Liam Payne Breaks Off Engagement With Maya Henry, Netizens Say 'We Wanna See You Smile'

One Direction alum Liam Payne recently announced that he has parted ways with his fiancee Maya Henry. The couple has been engaged for ten months and the singer revealed that they don't plan to marry and are splitting as they want to focus on themselves. In a recent interview, he also revealed his feelings about the same. Once the news about Liam Payne and Maya Henry went public, the One Direction fans had a meltdown. Netizens went on to trend "Here For Liam" on Twitter. Read further to see fans reaction.

Fans react to Liam Payne's breakup

Some of the fans were really disheartened to know that Liam Payne's engagement did not work out. Other fans were happy that the singer is ready to focus on himself and that they want him to be happy. Have a look at some of the reactions.

Liam and Maya broke up! I hope he's alright. We want him to be happy.

HERE FOR LIAM pic.twitter.com/vVwFFQFQeQ — Sukanya28◟̽◞̽🦋🎸 (@1d_and_Olivia) June 7, 2021

we love you



HERE FOR LIAM



we wanna see your smile and your happiness <3 pic.twitter.com/rrWgfFD63X — tess🥑 (@tessnotterry) June 7, 2021

Liam is such a strong human and I really really wish I could give him a hug.

Please know that we are so so so proud of you.



HERE FOR LIAM pic.twitter.com/vxuKAxE71J — 🍊Lou ♡'s mei & melie🍊 (@0NLYW4LLS28) June 7, 2021

yes, Liam and Maya broke up but can we focus on more important things he shared with us? like him being sober? writing a film? him wanting to work on himself to stop hirting people around him? — alex ༝༝ (@anotherclown_) June 7, 2021

Liam and Maya broke up,I feel so sorry for both of them.. Liam was so polite and respectful about the break up... Follow in on his footsteps and don't hate on Maya...I love both Maya and Liam. Hearing their breakup is such a shock to me 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TiOCbQ020Q — 𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒙𝒙𝒊 𝒊𝒔 𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 ✧･ﾟ♬ (@4r1xx1) June 7, 2021

No one told me Liam and Maya broke up now I’m sad but as long as they’re happy pic.twitter.com/FsnGvritp7 — Ellie ‧₊✜˚. (@urfangirlbae) June 7, 2021

More about Liam Payne and Maya Henry's breakup

Liam Payne confirmed that he is single on the Diary of a CEO podcast. He also talked about how he is tired of hurting other people. He is annoyed and knows the pattern of his relationship. He said that he knows how he is going to act at a particular moment which is why he is not good with relationships. The singer said that he wants to take some time off to focus on himself before he put himself on somebody else.

The For You singer talked about his relationship with Maya Henry and how he wasn't offering a good version of himself. He revealed that he did not appreciate it or even like it. He feels much better now that he is out of it. Concluding he said that he didn't feel good while he was breaking up but to put it in a corny way it was "best for both of us".

The couple first met in August 2018 and were spotted going on various dates. They announced their engagement during the lockdown of the year 2020. Talking to Good Morning America, the singer revealed that he is happy and feels blessed.

IMAGE: Maya Henry's Instagram

