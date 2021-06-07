Last Updated:

Liam Payne Breaks Off Engagement With Maya Henry, Netizens Say 'We Wanna See You Smile'

Liam Payne recently announced that he parted ways with fiancee Maya Henry. As the news went public, the netizens went on to share their reactions. Check it out.

Ruchi Chandrawanshi
Liam Payne

IMAGE: Maya Henry's Instagram


One Direction alum Liam Payne recently announced that he has parted ways with his fiancee Maya Henry. The couple has been engaged for ten months and the singer revealed that they don't plan to marry and are splitting as they want to focus on themselves. In a recent interview, he also revealed his feelings about the same. Once the news about Liam Payne and Maya Henry went public, the One Direction fans had a meltdown. Netizens went on to trend "Here For Liam" on Twitter. Read further to see fans reaction. 

Fans react to Liam Payne's breakup 

Some of the fans were really disheartened to know that Liam Payne's engagement did not work out. Other fans were happy that the singer is ready to focus on himself and that they want him to be happy. Have a look at some of the reactions. 

More about Liam Payne and Maya Henry's breakup 

Liam Payne confirmed that he is single on the Diary of a CEO podcast. He also talked about how he is tired of hurting other people. He is annoyed and knows the pattern of his relationship. He said that he knows how he is going to act at a particular moment which is why he is not good with relationships. The singer said that he wants to take some time off to focus on himself before he put himself on somebody else. 

The For You singer talked about his relationship with Maya Henry and how he wasn't offering a good version of himself. He revealed that he did not appreciate it or even like it. He feels much better now that he is out of it. Concluding he said that he didn't feel good while he was breaking up but to put it in a corny way it was "best for both of us". 

The couple first met in August 2018 and were spotted going on various dates. They announced their engagement during the lockdown of the year 2020. Talking to Good Morning America, the singer revealed that he is happy and feels blessed. 

IMAGE: Maya Henry's Instagram

