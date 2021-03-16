Liam Payne Congratulats Harry Styles For His Grammy Win; Here Is What Liam Said

Harry Styles recently received his first Grammy Award and the actor-singer has received heaps of praises from his peers. The latest addition to the list of celebrities is none other than his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne. Harry Styles won his first-ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his hit track Watermelon Sugar. Liam Payne sent fans into a tizzy after his post congratulating the Grammy award winner and his former One Direction bandmate. Here's what he had to say.

Liam Payne shared a meme on his Instagram story and added a myriad of one-liner captions to it. The meme showed the band in one picture and Harry holding his Grammy in another. In one of the messages, Liam said that he is 'proud to be his (Harry's) brother'. He also congratulated Ben Winston for the show.

One Direction consisted of five members, namely Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik. Zayn Malik was the first to leave the band and set up his solo career. Soon, other members followed suit and the group disbanded permanently. Harry Styles is the first One Direction member who has been nominated for and won at the Grammys. When the Grammy nominations were announced, Zayn expressed his anger in a tweet for the award show not being inclusive or transparent. The tweet spread like wildfire and Zayn even issued an explanation later in one of his tweets.

Harry Styles at Grammys

Harry Styles was set to perform at the Grammys, along with 21 other artists. It was later revealed that he will be opening the Grammys as well. He enthralled the audience with his shirtless performance of his Grammy-winning track Watermelon Sugar.

Harry Styles' Grammy acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech at Grammys, Harry Style got bleeped because he used an expletive word when mentioning other nominees. He used the F-bomb which is commonly used to express an excess of emotion. He thanked his team members, the crew at the recording studio and also his manager Jeremy. He concluded his speech by saying, "I feel very honoured to be here among you, so thank you so much."

