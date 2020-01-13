Liam Payne's First Solo Album 'LP1' Gets Slammed By Netizens

Liam Payne's solo album was reportedly in the works for two years before it was released on December 6, 2019. The album was highly anticipated as the fanbase was reportedly waiting for the former one direction band member to make a splash with his first record. But the opposite happened as the album titled LP1 did not break into the Billboards 100 in its first week and also sold under 10,000 copies around the holiday season. Which can be considered a disaster for mainstream artists.

Liam Payne's latest album trolled heavily

LP1 was supposed to cement Liam Payne as a dependable solo artist but it failed to do so as it opened to abysmal reviews by both fans and critics alike. The biggest offender in the LP1 album was the song Both Ways where Liam sings about his girlfriend's bisexuality. This has subjected Liam Payne to furthermore scrutiny as people have accused him of fetishizing bisexuality. #liampayneisoverparty also was trending on Twitter when the album was initially released, as people pointed out a person's sexual preference cannot be someone's fetish. Check out fans reactions below -

you know damn well liam wrote that song and went to pick his gf up from school all excited to tell her about it. #liampayneisoverparty — 𝘦𝘮𝘮𝘢 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘦 (@harrysminitaco) December 6, 2019

stanning someone who sexualises bisexual culture? could nawt be me, stan harry and stream adore you on spotify #liampayneisoverparty https://t.co/Xu3ZSek0IU — saf IS SEEING HARRY AND 5SOS (@solonelygolden) December 6, 2019

not @ liam payne for fetishizing bisexual women on his album and belittling men who feel free to express their femininity,,,,,,, anyways stan our unproblematic king harry styles #liampayneisoverparty pic.twitter.com/98kghhZWpZ — angelina (@angelinastklw) December 7, 2019

