'Lighting Lamp In Unity Will Help Calm Our Disturbed Minds Amid Lockdown' Says Alka Yagnik

Music

Alka Yagnik praised PM Modi's call for unity at 9 pm on April 5, saying that the act will bring peace to our disturbed minds amid the lockdown

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:

Popular playback singer Alka Yagnik on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for unity at 9 pm on April 5, saying that the act will bring peace to our disturbed minds amid the lockdown. 

"I truly feel it is a great idea. Fire or light is the symbol of strength, peace and holiness. As we are staying indoors amid lockdown, our minds are disturbed, lighting a lamp is important to calm ourselves. I think it is best achieved by lighting a Diya and concentrating on it. I would encourage people to do so," Alka Yagnik told Republic TV. 

She also sang one of her popular songs, encouraging people to stay strong and patient in these testing times. 

 

 

