'Lighting Lamp In Unity Will Help Calm Our Disturbed Minds Amid Lockdown' Says Alka Yagnik

Popular playback singer Alka Yagnik on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for unity at 9 pm on April 5, saying that the act will bring peace to our disturbed minds amid the lockdown.

"I truly feel it is a great idea. Fire or light is the symbol of strength, peace and holiness. As we are staying indoors amid lockdown, our minds are disturbed, lighting a lamp is important to calm ourselves. I think it is best achieved by lighting a Diya and concentrating on it. I would encourage people to do so," Alka Yagnik told Republic TV.

She also sang one of her popular songs, encouraging people to stay strong and patient in these testing times.

