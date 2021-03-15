Lil Baby Addresses Police Brutality Issue In Grammy 2021 Performance; See Fan Reactions

Rapper Lil Baby gave a powerful performance at the Grammys 2021. He performed the song The Bigger Picture. At the start of his performance, a small skit was shown, with a clear message addressing police brutality. Read on about Lil baby and Killer Mike's performance. His performance was set on the backdrop of police brutality and a call for justice.

A look at Lil Baby's Grammy performance

The opening moments of his performance showcased two white police officers approaching a black driver. The officers try to detain him but when he tries to run away they shoot the unarmed man. Activist Tamika Mallory and actor Kendrick Sampson also joined on stage along with Atlanta rapper Killer Mike. Lil Baby then performed the song The Bigger Picture, amidst the recreations of the protests that occurred in support of Black Lives Matter. The Bigger Picture was released amidst the turmoil sparked by the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd due to police brutality.

Lil Baby earned two Grammy nominations for The Bigger Picture including the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance this year. Last year, Lil Baby earned a Best Rap/Sung Performance Grammy nomination for Drip Too Hard with Gunna. Take a look at how social media is reacting to Lil Baby's performance at the Grammys 2021.

Lil Baby at the Grammys - Fan reactions

'The bigger picture' by Lil baby was such a meaningful performance. — Soo ChoiðŸ’œGrammys Day (@choi_bts2) March 15, 2021

“President Biden, we demand justice, equity, policy and everything else that freedom encompasses.” - @TamikaDMallory in Lil Baby’s #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/KRLAB3ZHxJ — Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) March 15, 2021

Lil Baby & Killer Mike had an AMAZING performance with The Bigger Picture. pic.twitter.com/0dn73RRElO — mariano ðŸ¦¦â¶ð“…“ (@TheRapAgenda) March 15, 2021

#GRAMMYs Opinion: Lil Baby should've won Rap Song of the Year with "The Bigger Picture". Hell of a performence, gave me chills pic.twitter.com/wBzqrU0qpg — alex âœ¨ðŸ’« (@alextrglandon) March 15, 2021

List of Grammy performers 2021

Billie Eilish kicked the Grammys by performing to Everything I Wanted. Harry Styles brought out a delightful rendition of his Watermelon Sugar. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch were among the other performers as they performed on Rockstar. Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez performed to D´akiti’. Haim raised the energy with The Steps. Dua Lipa was one of the star attractions of the evening as she grooved to tracks like Levitating and Don’t Start Now.

Post Malone performed on Hollywood’s Bleeding. Megan Thee Stallion grooved to her hits like Body and Savage and then joined Cardi B for a performance to WAP. Maren Morris stunned in red with her country-pop performances. Popular South Korean band BTS took to the Grammys stage for the first time. Mickey Guyton also took to the stage for the first time. Taylor Swift grooved to her hits like Cardigan, August and Willow.