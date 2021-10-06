Lil Baby Bags Hip Hop Artist Of The Year; Check Complete BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List

Last Updated:

The 16th annual ceremony of the BET Hip Hop Awards was recently held which consisted of numerous prolific artists racing against each other under popular music categories. As the winners’ list of the BET Hip Hop Awards was recently unveiled, it showcased the popular artist, Lil Baby bagging an award under the category of Hip Hop Artist of the year. The artist also received an award under the category of Best Duo or Group in collaboration with Lil Durk. Some of the other popular categories include DJ of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Video Director of the Year and more. 

On the other hand, Cardi B received 7 nominations under several categories and managed to bag three awards under Best Collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Song Of The Year and Best Hip Hop Video (featuring Megan Thee Stallion). Other popular artists who bagged the awards under various categories include Yung Bleu, J Cole, J Scheme, Missy Elliott, Tyler, The Creator, Genious, Jay Z, Hit-Boy, Saweetie, and others, Check out the full BET Hip Hop Awards winners list and see which of your favourite artists bagged the trophy this year. 

BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List:

SONG OF THE YEAR WINNER

"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO WINNER

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR WINNER

Lil Baby

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST WINNER

Yung Bleu

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator 

DJ OF THE YEAR WINNER

DJ Scheme

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR WINNER

J. Cole

BEST COLLABORATION WINNER

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"

BEST DUO OR GROUP WINNER

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

BEST LIVE PERFORMER WINNER

Tyler, the Creator

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW WINNER

Little Simz (UK)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR WINNER

Missy Elliott

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Hit-Boy

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR WINNER

Saweetie

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM WINNER

Genius

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE WINNER 

Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)

IMPACT TRACK WINNER

Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"

 

