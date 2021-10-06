Lil Baby Bags Hip Hop Artist Of The Year; Check Complete BET Hip Hop Awards Winners List

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@lilbaby
The 16th annual ceremony of the BET Hip Hop Awards was recently held which consisted of numerous prolific artists racing against each other under popular music categories. As the winners’ list of the BET Hip Hop Awards was recently unveiled, it showcased the popular artist, Lil Baby bagging an award under the category of Hip Hop Artist of the year. The artist also received an award under the category of Best Duo or Group in collaboration with Lil Durk. Some of the other popular categories include DJ of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Video Director of the Year and more.
On the other hand, Cardi B received 7 nominations under several categories and managed to bag three awards under Best Collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, Song Of The Year and Best Hip Hop Video (featuring Megan Thee Stallion). Other popular artists who bagged the awards under various categories include Yung Bleu, J Cole, J Scheme, Missy Elliott, Tyler, The Creator, Genious, Jay Z, Hit-Boy, Saweetie, and others, Check out the full BET Hip Hop Awards winners list and see which of your favourite artists bagged the trophy this year.
"WAP" - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, Produced by Ayo & Keyz
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Lil Baby
Yung Bleu
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator
DJ Scheme
J. Cole
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "WAP"
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Tyler, the Creator
Little Simz (UK)
Missy Elliott
Hit-Boy
Saweetie
Genius
Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like" (Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z)
Nipsey Hussle feat. Jay-Z - "What It Feels Like"
