Lil Durk Releases His New Song 'Love You Too' Featuring Kehlani; Watch Video

American singer Lil Durk is popularly known for his songs Like Me, Black Door and Still Trappin'. The rapper recently revealed his latest track with Kehlani who is known for her songs like Distractions and Gangsta. The two have joined forces to release the Love You Too song. Take a look at Lil Durk's Tweet releasing the track.

Also read | Lil Durk Relives Kanye West's Classics In Newly Released 'Kanye Krazy,' Netizens React

Lil Durk reveals Love You Too song featuring Kehlani

Singer Lil Durk recently took to his Twitter handle to release his track Love You Too featuring singer Kehlani. The singer who released his sixth studio album The Voice in December 2020, released a small part of the song. The new track is the remix version of the song Love from his The Voice album featuring Sydny August. The album had 16 tracks in total featuring singers like Booka600, 6LACK, Young Thug, YNW Melly, and late OTF rapper King Von, reports Revolt.

Also read | Cardi B Goes On A Twitter Rant About Her Acne; Kehlani Comes To The Rescue; Details Inside

Before this, he had recently released the deluxe cut of his album The Voice which had 12 new songs. The songs featured Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August. There were several songs in the album like I don't Know, Kanye Crazy, Let Em Know and the original Love You. A night before releasing Lil Durk's song he teased his fans by sharing a picture of himself spending time at his recording studio. He was seen wearing a blue jacket and ripped jeans while working on the final draft of his song.

Also read | Cardi B Announces Her New Single 'UP'; To Release On February 5th

Reactions to Lil Durk and Kehlani's song

Several fans of Lil Durk and Kehlani took to their Twitter handles to react to Lil Durk's song. A fan wrote that this song is going to be her new favourite. Another fan wrote that this version of Love You is much better than the original one. A Twitter user wrote that the song made her cry. Another fan mentioned some lyrics of the song in their tweet. They wrote, "Like my past, my past, know what I’m saying I regret it (oh,oh) but I think we made for each other for real (oh,oh)" Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions to the track here:

Omg my new favvv 😩😩🥲 https://t.co/CYYmNnmKNq — natiya ❤︎ (@okaaanaii) February 4, 2021

This song made me cry 🥺🥰 https://t.co/tdIjdewPf4 — Lexydadoll (@LEXYDADOLLL) February 4, 2021

“ Like my past, my past, know what I’m saying I regret it (oh,oh) but I think we made for each other for real (oh,oh) “ 🔥🔥🥺 https://t.co/xe6ivVx5DI — Háwaay🕺🏽🤍 . (@HawaaGlizzy) February 4, 2021

Also read | Where To Watch 'Dear Frank' Movie? Is It Streaming On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.