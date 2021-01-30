Lil Durk Relives Kanye West's Classics In Newly Released 'Kanye Krazy,' Netizens React

After making everyone vibe over his deluxe edition of the new album The Voice, Lil Durk has dropped a great surprise with a Cole Bennet-directed video 'Kanye Krazy.' And predictably, fans are in complete awe of Durk’s new release. Paying a tribute to his icon Kanye West, the American rapper recreated some of Kanye’s popular looks which he graced throughout his career.

Also Read: Did Kanye West Cheat On Kim Kardashian? Find Out What The Netizens Have To Say

A Nostalgic Trip

Lil Durk’s Kanye Krazy blends over Kanye’s old-yet-iconic music videos including ‘Runaway,’ where a troop of ballerinas moves over the tunes of the white piano. Then there’s ‘I Love It,’ with heavy and bustier suits. Also, 'Bound 2’ makes the scene along with memorable bike rides, and a few more of Kanye’s classics. Durk’s new release has definitely made fans relive West’s pure classics, eventually taking them on a nostalgia trip.

Also, the music video has become the 'talk' of the web with tons of reactions flooding every minute. So, here’s taking a look at how netizens are vibing and reacting over Kanye Krazy by Lil Durk.

Also Read: Jeffree Star And Kanye West Affair: What Made Ava Louise Make Up & Spread The Rumours?

Twitter Reacts To Lil Durk's Kanye Krazy

While some Twitteratis were appreciating the visual treat in the music video, the others claimed it to be one of the finest releases of 2021. Many of the fans also appreciated the exponential rise of Durk and also expressed their desire to nominate Kanye Krazy as the best music video of the year. Here’s a gist of all the reactions:

The visuals, the hook, the Kanye inspiration 🔥🔥 absolutely world class 👏🏾👏🏾 #KanyeKrazy pic.twitter.com/ELHbiw6AKK — Music Connoisseur (@vvs_the_great) January 30, 2021

Man I’m so proud of the artist @lildurk turn out to be! Everybody been telling me lately you always said durk going to be that man even when he wasn’t that big in New Orleans .. and that video just showed me so much growth #KanyeKrazy — ScootaMann (@Scootamann_) January 29, 2021

Also Read: Cicely Tyson: A Glance At The Life Of The Iconic And Influential Hollywood Actress

Apart from tributing his classics, Durk didn’t shy away from highlighting Kanye’s past controversies. He recreated “what went down” in 2103 between the rapper and the radio personality Sway Calloway. Also, he added a scene in continuity, essaying a lookalike of Taylor Swift in the video shedding a light on the 2009 stage crash between West and Swift.

The fans are vibing over the newly released album ‘The Voice’ which happens to be Durk’s sixth project. The album compiles a total of 16 tracks and has definitely proved to be a treat for the fans. Kanye Krazy has garnered nearly 2 million views on YouTube as of now.

Watch the music video here:

Also Read: Hollywood Pays Tribute To Oscar-winning Actor Cloris Leachman, Calls Her 'a Legend'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.