Lil Durk's 'Just Cause Y'all Waited 2' Album Sales Peak Post Its Release; Details Here

Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 is American Rapper Lil Durk’s fifth studio album. Since its release on May 8, 2020, the album has garnered a lot of attention with fans falling in love with tracks such as Street Affection, Gucci Gucci and All Love. The album features 15 tracks, some of which are co-written by Lil Durk along with many other songwriters.

Read | Drake plays hoops with Kevin Durant, throws ball with OBJ & Marshawn Lynch in latest track

Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 is a sequel of Lil Durk’s 2018 mixtape Just Cause Y’all Waited. The rapper released the album’s deluxe version on June 26 which had additional seven tracks. The ambient music in the album struck chords with many fans and it peaked to number two on Billboard 200.

Read | Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies can't contain his thrill as Drake follows him on IG

'Just Cause Y’all Waited 2'

According to a report on Respect Magazine, Lil Durk’s album debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200 chart. With its grand release and a strong positive reaction from the fans, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 has helped in solidifying the 27-year-old Chicago Rapper’s legacy in the music world. Lil Durk’s new album features some of the best songs created by the Rapper. Here are the original 15 songs featuring in the album.

Different Meaning

Street Affection

3 Headed Goat

All Love

Gucci Gucci

Viral Moment

248

Triflin Hoes

Internet Sensation

Street Prayer

Chiraq Demons

Doin Too Much

Broke Up in Miami

Turn Myself In

Fabricated

Read | Barack Obama's 2020 summer playlist features Megan Thee Stallion, Drake

Recording Breaking sales of Lil Durk’s Album

In its first week itself, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 earned 57,000 album-equivalent units, including 3,000 copies of pure album sales. The album also became The Chicago Rapper’s second US top-five debut. In the months following its release, it accumulated a total of 74.67 million on-demand streams. The release of the Deluxe version skyrocketed the sales even further and it jumped up to top-ten on Billboard again.

Read | Drake or Fred VanVleet? NBA fans compare rapper to Raptors star after he drops new single

Lil Durk Instagram

The Rapper has over 7 million followers on his Instagram handle. According to his Instagram, Lil Durk is close friends with Drake, as the rapper has posted many pictures with the star. He also posts many pictures from his successful albums. Here are some of the best pictures from Lil Durk's Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.