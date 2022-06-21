Lil Nas X Calls Out BET Awards Over Lack Of Inclusivity; 'We Have A Long Way To Go'

Famed rapper Lil Nas X topped headlines recently after he slammed the BET Awards 2022 when they didn't mention him in any of the nominations announced. While his rant on Twitter took the internet by storm, Lil Nas X recently reacted to the same on the red carpet of the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala on Thursday where he received the Hal David Starlight Award for his contribution as a young songwriter.

Lil Nas X calls out BET awards for their lack of inclusivity

According to Entertainment Tonight, as Lil Nas X walked on the red carpet of the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala, he interacted with the outlet regarding his previous remark on the BET Awards. He reflected on how award shows lacked diversity and mentioned that the world was still trying its best to change in many ways.

He said, “I think we have a long way to go in some places. But I think the world is definitely trying its best to change in many ways, I’ll say that.”

This statement came out just a few days after he reacted to his zero nominations at the BET Awards 2022. While reacting to the same, the singer gave a sneak peek of a new song titled Late to Da Party in a video on Twitter and called out the problem of homophobia in the Black community. He can be seen sitting shirtless in a car with the song Late to Da Party playing on his speakers in the background. “****BET, ****BET,” the song starts, which goes on with the singer asserting how he doesn’t need anyone to validate his success.

As the nominees for the BET awards 2022 were announced a while ago, it was depicted how Lil Nas X’s name didn't feature in the list. He took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the same. “Thank you BET awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence! (sic)” his now-deleted tweet read.

Following the tiff, the BET Network issued a statement that read- “We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice. He performed Old Town Road with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019, and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET. Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s voting academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the voting academy."

Image: AP