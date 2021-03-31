Lil Nas X Clears Air About 'copying' FKA Twigs' Cellophane Video, Says It Was 'inspiring'

Rapper Lil Nas X's Call Me By Your Name video has taken social media by the storm. The video showcases the rapper openly accepting his sexuality. Fans of the video are lauding Lil Nas X for the open depicting of homosexuality. But the video has stirred controversy over one of its visuals. The pole dancing segment in Lil Nas X's Call Me By Your Name video is being compared to the English songwriter FKA Twigs' Cellophane video which also depicts a similar scene. Lil Nas X has taken to his social media to clear the air about this controversy.

Lil Nas X on FKA Twigs' Cellophane video

The rapper shared a video snippet of the segment wherein FKA Twigs is free-falling from the sky and suddenly she twirls down a pole. While sharing the video, he called Twigs' music video a 'masterpiece'. He also said that he did know that this video was the inspiration for those who created the effects for Call Me By Your Name. The rapper wrote on this Instagram,

I want to say thank u to twigs for calling me and informing me about the similarities between the two videos, as i was not aware they were so close. was only excited for the video to come out. i understand how hard you worked to bring this visual to life. you deserve so much more love and praise. READ | Lil Nas X responds to backlash over twerking on 'CGI pole' in his latest single 'Montero'

As soon as the video was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to comment that they appreciate his post. Many have also commented that they support him and Twigs' as well. See their reactions below:

FKA Twigs also took to her Instagram to share the conversation that took place between her and Lil Nas X. In the caption of the post, she thanked the rapper for acknowledging the inspiration that her video gave him. She also went on to write that she supports him and what he has done in the video is 'amazing'.

Lil Nas X's new song details

Lil Nas X's new song starts with him sitting under the tree strumming the guitar as a snake entices him. They both share an intimate moment and this causes the rapper to go to hell. Here, he gives a sensuous lap dance to Satan and snaps his neck in the end. After Satan is dead, he wears his crown as well.

