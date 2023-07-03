Lil Nas X Dodges Unusual Object Thrown At Him On Stage At Lollapalooza 

Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha and Pink are some of the artists who were attacked while performing on stage recently. Fans and social media expressed anger over this but it seems like such incidents continue to happen. Another such attempt was orchestrated at Lollapalooza Stockholm when an object was hurled at Lil Nas X on stage.

3 things you need to know

The incident took place at Lil Nas X's set at the music festival.

The object thrown at the singer turned out to be an adult toy.

Lil Nas X laughed it off. The object hurled at him did not hit him.

Lil Nas X dodges an object on stage

During his performance at Lollapalooza Stockholm, a fan threw a sex object at Lil Nas X. The rapper swiftly dodged the item that nearly grazed his leg. He went on to examine the object. Instead of reprimanding the fan responsible, the Old Town Road singer had a light-hearted banter with the crowd.

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? 😭 pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

The music cut out and the dancers looked confused as Lil Nas X handled the situation mid concert.

Phone hurled at Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha had a less fortunate experience during one of her New York City shows when a fan threw their phone at her. It hit her in the face, leading her injured. The singer collapsed and got stitches at a hospital.

Despite the incident, she resumed with her tour after a brief recovery period. In a proactive measure, she wore protective eyewear during subsequent performances, ensuring her safety while continuing to deliver shows for her fans.

(Bebee Rexha suffered injury after a fan threw a phone on her | Image: Bebe Rexha/Instagram)

Kelsea Ballerini addresses attack in Boise

Kelsea Ballerini faced an unfortunate incident during a concert in Boise, Idaho when a bracelet was thrown at her eye. Taking a moment to process it all, she turned away from the stage to confer with her violinist. Returning to the microphone, she kindly asked her fans to refrain from throwing objects and prioritise the safety and enjoyment of everyone in attendance.

Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

Ashes thrown at Pink

Pink's performance during the British Summer Time festival in London took an unexpected turn when a fan threw a bag containing their mother's ashes onto the stage. Despite being shocked, Pink handled the situation well. Picking up the bag, she questioned uncertainly, "Is this your mom?" before proceeding with her set.