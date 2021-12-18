Lil Nas X Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms, Says 'This Journey Has Not Been Fun'

After dropping out of the Jingle Ball, Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Nas X revealed that he has developed COVID-19 symptoms. The artist, in a series of jocular tweets on Thursday, revealed that he has developed annoying coronavirus symptoms.

According to Billboard, Lil Nas X tweeted, "COVID really s***s. Last night I was tryna watch p**n then I sneezed snot all over p**** lmao (sic)," but later deleted the post.

His COVID revelation came in the afternoon after former president Barack Obama shared a list of his favourite music of 2021, which also included Lil's Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist. pic.twitter.com/g6kBzAbrZG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 17, 2021

Lil Nas X 'started running around' on seeing Obama's tweet

Lil Nas X then shared former US President Barack Obama's tweet and wrote, "Started running around the house when I saw this then I remembered I have covid lol (sic)."

"Now that I’m sure I won’t die from covid I will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it, (sic)" the American rapper added. Producing a joke on Omicron, Lil said that he is unsure about whether he has Omicron or Alicia keys variant of COVID but this journey has not been fun.

COVID-19 forces several stars to miss Jingle Ball

Apart from Lil Nas, there are a few more musicians who have contracted COVID-19. Doja Cat, too, revealed earlier this week that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. Similarly, Coldplay had to cancel two tours after members of the touring party tested COVID-19 positive.

On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion and the Jonas Brothers, announced that they would not be able to perform at Jingle Ball in Atlanta as some members had contracted the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa, who was also included in the band, pulled Jingle Ball out from her schedule in New York City and LA due to her constant bout with laryngitis.

After the cancellation of their Jingle Ball appearance, Capital FM confirmed that both the acts have had members who tested positive for coronavirus and will not be able to perform. The Capital also wished speedy recovery to Coldplay, Lil Nas X and their team members.

