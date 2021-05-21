Lil Nas X Has A Note For Younger Self In 'Sun Goes Down' Video, Says, 'things Get Better'

American singer Lil Nas X has finally released a new music video titled Sun Goes Down. The new song depicts a dark period in the artist's life when he was younger. It talks about him being bullied at the age of ten, struggling with his sexuality, and even questioning life, all before becoming his own hero, who travels back in time to assure him that everything will be fine. In the official Sun Goes Down video, Lil Nas X goes back to high school to tell his younger self that things get better.

Lil Nas X's note to younger self

Lil Nas X appears in the video dressed in an all-white ensemble in a heavenly-like world. He then goes through a carousel of video memories (including "Panini") before choosing a bleach-blonde version of himself who works at Taco Bell and is concerned about his mistakes in the past. As the video progresses, Lil Nas X returns to his high school self, telling him that life will be good and that he will have fans to make him proud. The lyrics read as, "And I'm happy by the way/That I took that leap of faith/I'm happy that it all worked out for me/I'm going to make my fans so proud of me". The video transports the music superstar back to his high school prom, where he flourishes as he lets loose on the dance floor. Take a look at Lil Nas X's new song below.

Last week, the 22-year-old rapper announced the release on social media, and he went on to share a few details about what the video would contain. The uplifting video, co-directed by Nas and Psycho Films, finds the “Old Town Road” artist travelling back in time to 2017, where he can provide some much-needed comfort to his younger self. Nas is followed through his high school hallways, his former Taco Bell job, and an emotional prom night in the music video. His father, R. L. Stafford, also makes an appearance in the Sun Goes Down. (He is the one who picks Lil Nas X from Taco Bell) and Andrew German, a real-life Taco Bell employee who won the fast-food chain's $25,000 Live Más Scholarship.

Promoting the video earlier, he wrote, “in the sun goes down video I go back in time to visit a younger version self who's struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore”. He added, “I try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on Friday. this one is really special to me”. Take a look at the post below.

in the “sun goes down” video i go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore. i try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on friday. this one is really special to me. pic.twitter.com/Ff9lxHwn44 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 16, 2021

Image: Lil Nas X Twitter