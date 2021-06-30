Lil Nas X Pays Homage To The MCU Via His Album Announcement Post; View Tweet

Montero Lamar Hill, who is known by his stage name, Lil Nas X, quite recently announced the release of his upcoming album, Montero, through his Twitter handle. The post sees the musician paying homage to Marvel Studios as the announcement video clip has been created in a way so that it feels like an exact replica of the opening sequence that is placed in front of every MCU film. The final seconds of the video read “Montero: The Album” Coming Soon” in the exact same font that is used for the words “Marvel Studios” in the aforementioned opening title card. Additionally, the same even features a few verses from some of Lil Nas X’s hit songs, most notably the ones from his chart-topper “Panini”.

On the work front, Lil Nas X quite recently released one of his most controversial music videos to date, known as "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)". One of the main talking points of the music video that celebrates the LGBTQIA community is the final few sequences of Lil Nas X's Montero music video, which sees him give a lap dance to Satan. Following the release of the same, which happened a few months ago, the "Old Town Road" crooner was seen yet again performing to the controversial track at the recently-held BET awards. While talking about the same, Lil Nas X took to Twitter in order to let his fans know about the kind of apprehensions and the nervousness that he harboured ahead of and during the much-talked-about performance. The post that sees him talking about the same can be found below.

In addition to the aforementioned musical number, Lil Nas X also released a track known as "Sun Goes Down". As per the musician himself, the latest addition to the list of Lil Nas X songs is essentially a letter by him to his younger self, the gist of which says that life will indeed get better for him. The song, a clip of which was also posted on Lil Nas X Instagram handle, can be found below.

