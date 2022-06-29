Lil Nas X Reflects On 'painful And Strained' History With BET Awards Post Latest Snub

Rapper Lil Nas X topped headlines recently after he slammed the BET Awards 2022 when they didn't mention him in any of the nominations announced. While his rant on Twitter took the internet by storm, Lil Nas X recently addressed the same and revealed how his strained relationship with the organisation goes way back.

Lil Nas X reveals his strained relationship with BET goes way back

According to Rolling Stone, Lil Nas X issued a statement revealing that his relationship with BET had been painful and strained for quite some time and revealed that it did not start with this year's nominations. Adding to it, he even recalled how the BET did not allow him to perform last year on the show until he assured them that he was not a satanist. He said-

"My relationship with BET has been painful and strained for quite some time. It didn't start with this year's nominations like most people might think. They did let me perform on their show last year, but only after [I gave] assurances that I was not a satanist or devil worshiper, and that my performance would be appropriate for their audience."

Furthermore, Lil Nas X also revealed the conversation between his team and the organisation which depicted how his team was asked whether he was a satanist or will there be elements of devil worship or satan in the show. He then mentioned how it came out as a shock to him.

"The response we got back was, 'We need to clarify a few things. Is he a Satanist? Are there going to be elements of devil worship or satan in the show? I was so taken aback by it. We'd been fielding those questions from people for months by that point after the video and the shoes, and of course the answer was no and we obviously got the slot. But it blew our minds," he added.

As the nominees for the BET awards 2022 were announced a while ago, it was depicted how Lil Nas X’s name didn't feature in the list. He took to his official Twitter handle and reacted to the same. “Thank you BET awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. Black excellence! (sic)” his now-deleted tweet read.

Lil Nas X earlier walked on the red carpet of the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala and interacted with Entertainment Tonight regarding his previous remark on the BET Awards. He reflected on how award shows lacked diversity and mentioned that the world was still trying its best to change in many ways.

Image: Instagram/@lilnasx