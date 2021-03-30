Lil Nas X Responds To The Ongoing NIKE "Satan Shoes" Row With A Meme; Check Out!

Renowned musician Lil Nas X's Twitter followers quite recently got to see a reaction from the rapper himself in light of the ongoing legal battle that was initiated by popular sportswear maker, NIKE and MSCHF. The latter is the designer of Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes, which made headlines not too long ago for allegedly containing a drop of human blood. As one will soon see below, Lil Nas X has simply responded to the same by the way of a meme featuring Squidward from the popular Nickelodeon cartoon Spongebob Squarepants. The same saw the character holding a mug out of his cardboard box home and severely bandaged, implying that the ongoing feud will prove to be a financial burden for him. Lil Nas X's Twitter post can be found below.

Lil Nas X responds to the Satan Shoes feud with a meme:

About the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes:

Not too long ago, Nike filed a federal trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF, the designer firm that released a controversial customized version of its sneakers in collaboration with the rapper. NBC reported that the "Call Me By Your Name" artist worked with MSCHF to release the pair of sneakers which now go by the name of 'Satan Shoes'. The sneakers are a modified version of one of Nike's flagship sneakers, namely the Air Max 97s. Additional details of the "Satan Shoes" in question are a pentagram pendant that the footwear has been decorated with and a reference to Luke 10:18, the Bible verse that talks about the fall of an angel from heaven and eventually taking up the persona of the mythological figure that is colloquially known as the devil.

The brand with whom Lil Nas X worked in order to turn the "Satan Shoes" into a reality, very recently confirmed that the soles of the same have a drop of human blood in them. Additionally, NBC reports that all 666 pairs of sneakers, which were reportedly priced at $1,018, sold out shortly after they went on sale Monday. The pricing of the same is also a reference to the aforementioned verse from the Bible. On the work front, Lil Nas X's Call Me By Your Name has topped several charts since its debut in the third quarter of last year.