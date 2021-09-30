Last Updated:

Lil Nas X Reveals He Is Currently Single: 'Want To Focus On Music'

Grammy Award-winning singer Lil Nas X recently talked about his relationship status and revealed he is single and wants to focus more on his music.

Lil Nas X is currently celebrating the success of his first studio album Montero. Ever since the 22-year-old singer released his album, Lil Nas X had appeared in several interviews. In one of his chats, the singer recently talked about his relationship status and revealed he wants to focus more on his music. Lil Nas X recently appeared in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. The singer gave some insights about his relationship status in the chat. Host Andy Cohen asked the singer about his dating life and if he is happy with his boyfriend. Lil Nas X in return asked Cohen where did he read about him. Cohen replied that he heard about his boyfriend, referring to Lil Nas X's interview with Variety. Lil Nas X cleared the air and straightaway revealed he was dating someone. However, he had broken up with the person and is currently single. 

Cohen further asked the Call Me By Your Name singer if there are many people after him to which Lil Nas X agreed with. Cohen further referred to Nas' latest single That's What I Want and asked him what kind of a guy he is looking for. Lil Nas X replied he does not want to ruin people's perception of his song That's What I Want. However, he does not wish to date anyone at the moment. The Old Town Road singer continued he only wants to focus on music. Lil Nas X shared he could kiss someone he likes as he is "floating around" these days.

Details about Montero

Montero marks the Grammy Award-winning singer Lil Nas X's debut studio album. He collaborated with several renowned musicians for his album. He has songs with Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Jack Harlow and Doja Cat. The singer also began a fundraiser for 16 organisations soon after the release of his album. Here is the complete list of songs from Montero.

  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Industry Baby
  • That's What I Want
  • Dead Right Now
  • Scoop
  • The Art Of Realization
  • One Of Me
  • Dolla Sign Slime
  • Lost In The Citadel
  • Sun Goes Down
  • Tales Of Dominica
  • Don't Want It
  • Void
  • Life After Salem
  • Am I Dreaming

Lil Nas X, Andy Cohen, Montero
