Rapper Lil Nas X is currently on his “Long Live Montero” tour and as he was recently performing at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a group of ‘religious people’ showed up outside the venue of his concert and began protesting against him. The rapper then made a cute gesture by sending free pizza for them while sharing video clip of the same.

Lil Nas X sends pizza for people protesting against him

Lil Nas X recently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note stating how he asked his team to send pizza for the people protesting outside his concert in Boston. He even shared a video clip giving a glimpse of the protestors standing outside the venue while adding how it was a good promo. The tweet read, "just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!" (sic)

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

In the same thread of tweets, he added another video clip in which one of his team members can be seen offering pizza to the ‘homophobic protestors’ and added how they denied taking the same. Lil Nas X also mentioned how he accidentally fell in love with one of the protestors. It read, "update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors." (sic)

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

In another tweet, the rapper even penned a note stating how he couldn't stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy who was protesting outside the concert and added how he thought they had a connection. He wrote, “can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him” (sic)

can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is set to headline at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, before performing in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Altanta, Nashville, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Image: Twitter/@lilnasx/AP