Last Updated:

'Good Promo': Lil Nas X Sends Free Pizzas To 'homophobic Protestors' Rallying Outside Boston Concert

It was recently revealed that Lil Nas X sent a free pizza to the protestors staing outside his concert in Boston and shared a video clip of the same. Watch!

Written By
Nehal Gautam
Lil Nas X

Image: Twitter/@lilnasx/AP


Rapper Lil Nas X is currently on his “Long Live Montero” tour and as he was recently performing at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a group of ‘religious people’ showed up outside the venue of his concert and began protesting against him. The rapper then made a cute gesture by sending free pizza for them while sharing video clip of the same. 

Lil Nas X sends pizza for people protesting against him

Lil Nas X recently took to his official Twitter handle and posted a note stating how he asked his team to send pizza for the people protesting outside his concert in Boston. He even shared a video clip giving a glimpse of the protestors standing outside the venue while adding how it was a good promo. The tweet read, "just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!" (sic)

In the same thread of tweets, he added another video clip in which one of his team members can be seen offering pizza to the ‘homophobic protestors’ and added how they denied taking the same. Lil Nas X also mentioned how he accidentally fell in love with one of the protestors. It read, "update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors." (sic)

READ | Lil Nas X calls out BET Awards over lack of inclusivity; 'We have a long way to go'

In another tweet, the rapper even penned a note stating how he couldn't stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy who was protesting outside the concert and added how he thought they had a connection. He wrote, “can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him” (sic)

READ | Jack Harlow supports Lil Nas X snub at BET Awards 2022 by wearing rapper's t-shirt

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is set to headline at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, before performing in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Altanta, Nashville, Orlando, Miami, Los Angeles, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Image: Twitter/@lilnasx/AP

READ | Lil Nas X reflects on 'painful and strained' history with BET Awards post latest snub
READ | Read model Iman's response to Lil Nas X copying her Met Gala 2021 look at MTV VMAs 2022
First Published:
COMMENT