Lil Nas X Unveils Track & Video For 'Montero' Featuring Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee

Lil Nas X, one of the prominent American rappers recently revealed the tracklist of his highly-anticipated music album, Montero. He even unveiled details about the Montero music video in which some of the popular artists from the industry will be featured. Montero will be Lil Nas X‘s debut full-length album whose tracklist will include some of his previously released singles.

Montero album tracklist out

According to the reports by Variety, Lil Nas X’s album Montero tracklist includes 15 tracks featuring some of the prolific musicians namely Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and others. Check out the full list-

1. “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

2. “Dead Right Now”

3. “Industry Baby” (ft. Jack Harlow)

4. “That’s What I Want”

5. “The Art Of Realization”

6. “Scoop” (ft. Doja Cat)

7. “One Of Me” (ft. Elton John)

8. “Lost In The Citadel”

9. “Dolla Sign Slime” (ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

10. “Tales Of Dominica”

11. “Sun Goes Down”

12. “Void”

13. “Don’t Want It”

14. “Life After Salem”

15. “Am I Dreaming” (ft. Miley Cyrus)

As the music video of his latest album was released, Elton John spoke a few words of admiration about the artist. He said, “Lil Nas X is a bold and brave provocateur who’s making amazing and inspiring music. He’s pushing the boundaries of urban music by wholeheartedly embracing his sexuality and visually projecting that celebration out into the world. Stating further about the artist, he mentioned, “Lil Nas X is a bold and brave provocateur who’s making amazing and inspiring music. He’s pushing the boundaries of urban music by wholeheartedly embracing his sexuality and visually projecting that celebration out into the world."

Lil Nas X songs

The artist rose to fame with his country rap single, Old Town Road that spent 19 weeks on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the longest-running number-one song. The song became so popular that its various remixes were also released. Some of the popular songs of the global artist include Old Town Road, Sun Goes Down, Holiday, Rodeo, Industry Baby Bring U Down, F9mily (You & Me), Kick It and more.

IMAGE: AP