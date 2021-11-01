On the occasion of Halloween 2021, the Old Town Road artist, Lil Nas X recently gave a thrilling sneak peek at his Halloween avatar and revealed how he chose to portray Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series.

Lil Nas X songs are a huge hit among the fans and the rapper enjoys over 11 million followers on Instagram and 7.3 million on Twitter.

Lil Nas X's Lord Voldemort Halloween costume

Singer Lil Nas X recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a terrifying glimpse of his Halloween costume in which he can be seen dressed as Lord Voldemort, the iconic character from the Harry Potter series. He shared two video clips of himself in which he can be seen dramatically showcasing his Lord Voldemort look to all his fans.

In the first two photos, he added Lord Voldemort's picture and swapped his face with his own while in the next one, he added the character's image to depict how his Halloween look was similar to it. Furthermore, he added a TikTok video of himself in which he depicted his before and after pictures of how he created his Voldemort avatar. He even added a few glimpses of himself dressed as Voldemort while playing basketball in the corridors. In the caption, he wrote, "he who must be called by your name."

Numerous celebrity artists as well as his fans took to Lil Nas X's Instagram post and applauded how his Halloween look resembled the iconic Harry Potter character. Some fans also flooded the comment section by stating how amazing and apt his caption was while others called him a twin of Lord Voldemort. The rest of the fans dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their amazement at watching Lil Nas X's uncanny portrayal of Lord Voldemort. Celebrity artists namely Chloe Bailey, James Charles, Phylicia Fant, Scheme and others lauded his Halloween costume and added laughing emojis, Lord Voldemort's dialogues, etc to express their excitement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Lil Nas X's latest Instagram post.

Lil Nas X recently released his music videos titled Industry Baby and That What I Want and it has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audience. While Industry Baby debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August, the latter one earned a spot among the top ten hits in 10 countries.

Image: AP