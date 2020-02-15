Lil Pump Is Ready To Quit Music, Announces Decision On Social Media; Check Out The Post

On February 13, 2020 famous international rapper, Lil Pump took to his Instagram story to announce that he is quitting music. He did not give any reason or explain why he was taking this drastic step. However, the Harvard dropout rapper has still not made any press event about it.

Taking to his Instagram story, Lil Pump wrote, “I'm done doing music I quit....”. The picture he used was of himself and his watch. But the rapper still has not revealed the reason behind his decision and it has been two days since his social media announcement.

Also Read: 'Friends' Theme Song & Others That Are Still As Fresh As Ever

Only a few months ago, Lil Pump was boasting that he was the “hottest rapper on the planet”. He also did a concert, Rolling Loud in Los Angeles where a screaming crowd welcomed him. He also paid homage to his late friend, Juice Wrld in the show. The rapper even distributed food and clothes on Skid Row during Christmas to help the homeless.

Also Read: Nina Dobrev's Makeup Looks Are Definitely Going To Help You Ace Your Party Look Right

Recently, Lil Pump did a collaboration with El Afla last year. He also became the face of a cannabis company, Smoke Unhappy in 2019. He joined the team also an official product teste. Apparently, he also works hand in hand with the band offering his own creative and marketing ideas.

More about Lil Pump

But despite all this, the 19-year-old seems ready to call it quits with the music world. Lil Pump's real name is Gazzy Garcia. He made his debut in 2017 at the age of 17 years. His debut song was Gucci Gang which topped the Hot 100 charts that year. Pump also collaborated with a lot of other artists. Among these, his collaboration with Diplo, French Montana and Zhavia Ward called Welcome to the Party made it to the soundtrack for Deadpool 2.

Also Read: Jim Carrey Movies That Fans Must Watch On The Actor's Birthday

Also Read: Jennifer Hudson To Pay Tribute To Late Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Stars 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.