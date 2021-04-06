Lil Wayne Forgets His Own Lines, Has A Priceless Reaction When He Realises He Wrote Them

Hip-hop artist Lil Wayne has been a part of the music industry for a long time now. The rapper signed his first record deal in 1995 after he dropped out of high school as a teenager to pursue a career in music. After writing more than hundreds of songs over his career spanning 25 years, the Grammy-winning rapper may not remember every lyric that he has written. The viewers got to witness the same recently when in an interview, Lil Wayne was confronted with some lyrics of his chartbuster single Lollipop and the rapper had a priceless reaction when he realised that he wrote them.

Lil Wayne Marvels At His Own Bars After He Forgot He Wrote Them

The rapper recently met with Daniel Smith of Fox Sports for a sit-down interview. While all was initially going well with Wayne talking and imparting wisdom, related to his songs and his career, it is a funny moment that was exchanged between the two that caught the eye of the audience and has since then gone viral. In the clip, we can hear Daniel reciting Lil Wayne's lyrics from the song Lollipop that goes, "Safe sex is great sex / Better wear a latex / 'Cause you don't want that late text / That 'I think I'm late' text." Lil Wayne seems to be astounded by the lyrics as he stared at Daniel in amazement and exclaimed, " I said that?!"

The rapper quickly added that he doesn't remember why he said it but he said it. Wayne seems to be impressed with his own lyrics even though he is not quite sure about what song they belong to. Check out the funny exchange between Lil Wayne and Daniel Smith right below.

Lil Wayne songs

After dropping out of high school and signing a record deal, Lil Wayne dropped three studio albums before he turned 20 years old. While the rapper was able to garner a fair amount of hype with his prior albums it is his album Tha Carter that hailed him to be one of the greatest hip hop artists of all time with his songs celebrated worldwide. Some of his popular songs include Lollipop, Make It Rain, A Milli, 6 Foot 7 Foot among many others. He recently released the music video of his latest song Goldfronts and announced the same on his Instagram.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Lil Wayne Instagram)