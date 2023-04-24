Lilly Singh Praises 'brother' Diljit Dosanjh After He Turns Coachella Into A 'Mela'

Diljit Dosanjh recently performed on the second weekend of Coachella. His close friend Lilly Singh attended the music festival to support him. She shared her experience from the event and praised the singer for turning Coachella into a 'Mela'.

Lilly shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle and spoke about her first-ever Coachella experience. For the event, she wore a white T-shirt with Diljit's photo printed on it. In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with the singer. In another video, she video-called her mother during the concert. One of the photos shows Lilly doing the Bhangra with the crowd. Sharing the photos, she said that she has never been to Coachella before as she never had the desire to go but this time she went to the fest to witness Diljit's performance.

She wrote, "HANJI. My brother @diljitdosanjh turned #coachella into a Mela. I’ve never been to Coachella before and admittedly never really had a desire to go. But when your boy is putting on for the culture and making history, there’s no question I was going to do the 6 hour total commute and support. And I would do it 5 times over again for the GOAT. So proud of Diljit for not only pushing the limits, but doing it with grace and swag on. Also hi mom, I’ll always FaceTime you when I’m with Diljit because I love you and also I know you’ll get mad if I don’t."

'Diljit is greatly supportive of me'

Lilly Singh continued and shared that Diljit Dosanjh is great supportive of her and other Desi women. She wrote, "On a personal note, I also greatly appreciate how supportive Diljit is of me and how vocal he is in general about supporting eachother, especially Desi women. That’s on some culture changing, role model behaviour. Thank you for your example and amplification of love."

Lilly Singh thanks Diljit Dosanjh for inviting her

In a long note, Lilly Singh thanked Diljit Dosanjh for inviting her over. Taking reference from the singer's Punjabi song, she said, "Vibe Teri meri definitely milthi ah." Lily shared that she will always support Dosanjh no matter what and wrote, "This is the joy that representation brings. Because we were born to shine baby! Thank you @diljitdosanjh for always inviting me to have a great time. Vibe teri meri definitely milthi ah. Here to support you always brother. Special shoutout to all the lovely Bhangra dancers I met backstage."

"Extra respect on your name because I know that life and it was 10000 degrees on that stage. Proud of you. I’m writing this caption while doing bhatka in your honour. So much greatness can happen when we support each other. I’m so proud of this moment and cannot wait for several more just like it! WE OUT HERE! HURRRRRR!!!," she added.