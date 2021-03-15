YouTuber Lilly Singh Rakes Up Farmers’ Protest Issue Again At Grammys Red Carpet

Lilly Singh's Twitter quite recently treated her fans and followers with pictures of the YouTuber from the Grammy's equivalent of the red-carpet event of the recently-concluded 63rd edition of the prestigious awards ceremony. As can be seen in the images below, Lilly Singh was flaunting a mask that reads "I Stand With Farmers" at the event in question, in order to communicate the message that she stands in solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting in India for quite some time now. Through the carousel post below, which is courtesy of her appearance on Grammy Awards 2021, she can be seen communicating that she chose to wear the mask at the aforementioned awards ceremony so that the cause gets the widest coverage possible. The same images, which were also shared on Instagram by either herself or her representatives, can be found below.

Pictures of Lilly Singh from Grammy Awards 2021

By sharing the above post, Lilly Singh joins the league of abroad-based celebrities who are communicating their concerns regarding the still-ongoing situation focused on Indian farmers on the home ground. Previously, the likes of Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and others were also seen doing the same. As is witnessed by many, known names from all across the globe have shared their opinions regarding the same, irrespective of their degree of knowledge regarding it. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

About Grammys 2021:

The 63rd Edition of Grammy Awards saw female artists of the world, such as the likes of Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Doja Cat in dominion. During the first few moments of the same, Taylor Swift was seen taking her third Album of the Year award home after a dazzling opening performance, making her the first female artist that emerged as a victor under the category. That won her record-making award for her most recent album, titled Folklore, which saw the light of day in the last few months of the year that went by. The 63rd Grammy Awards even saw Beyonce picking up her 28th Grammy, which has made her an equal to Quincy Jones in terms of the number of awards won, and only three Grammys shy from the count of the British-Hungarian conductor Georg Solti, who earned a total of 31 Grammys during his lifetime. Additionally, Bad Bunny, a rapper of Puerto Rican descent, was also seen being honoured with a Grammy of his own.