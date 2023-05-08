Lionel Richie Makes Royal Family Groove With His Performance At Coronation Concert

Lionel Richie had the entire UK crowd, including royals, singing his iconic songs titled All Night Long and Easy during the coronation concert of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The American Idol judge took centre stage to perform and honour the newly crowned king at Windsor Castle. Lionel kicked off his set with Easy (Like Sunday Morning).

The American singer played the piano and got the audience to sing along with him as they lit up their phones and waved their hands from side to side. He then got the royals on their feet with All Night Long. While Lionel Richie performed, royal kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George waved their little flags with excitement and joy. At the concert, most of the royal family members were spotted flaunting their dance moves.

After Lionel Richie's power-packed performance, the Prince of Wales delivered a speech. He joked and said, "I want to say a few words about my father and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel, I won't go on all night long." Check snippets of Lionel's performance below.

Lionel Richie sings not one but two songs at #CoronationConcert Simply Magical! pic.twitter.com/SS84Ku1hCa — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 7, 2023

Princess Charlotte and Prince George dancing along to Lionel Ritchie!#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/43EhKWyJOD — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) May 7, 2023

About King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation

The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was held at Westminster Abbey with the attendance of the royal family. King Charles was crowned with a 17th-century crown with solid gold frames. While all the royal family members including Prince Harry were present, Meghan Markle did not join him for the ceremony.