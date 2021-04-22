Little Mix Announce Release Date Of First Single 'Confetti' After Jesy Nelson's Exit

The famous pop band Little Mix decided to continue as a trio after the exit of their fourth member Jesy Nelson. Little Mix's Jesy Nelson announced her exit in December 2020 due to health issues. The band now consists of singers Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock. The trio recently announced the release date of their first single after Jesy left. Little Mix's Confetti will come out later this month.

Little Mix's latest single to be out in April

The trio took to their band's official Instagram handle to share the news with their fans through a video. Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Ann sat side-by-side in the video. The video started with all the three girls saying 'Hey' to their fans. Perrie then continued, "We're Little Mix and our brand new single Confetti featuring Saweetie is out on 30th, Friday. Check it out." She then said, "30th of April", then asked her peers 'Are we in April?" to which they said, "Yes". Perrie then said, "30th of April. You're gonna absolutely gag. You're gonna love it." The caption of Little Miz's post read 'The news you've all been waiting for... our brand new single Confetti featuring @saweetie is out 30/04 ðŸ–¤âœ¨'.

Little Mix's Confetti announcement received a lot of attention from celebrities and fans. Within a few hours, it received over 800 thousand likes and eight thousand comments. Claudimar, Fleur East and many others commented on the post.

Fans of the band were thrilled to hear Little Mix and Saweetie come together for a single. An excited fan of the band wrote 'I can’t freaking wait. Oh, and we will gett it to number one girls. We got ur backs â¤ï¸ðŸ”¥' while another one wrote 'SOMEONE BRING ME AN OXYGEN TANK IM GOING TO PASS OUT'. Here's how fans of the band reacted to the announcement.

Saweetie said 'LETS GOOO'

American singer Saweetie also reshared the announcement through her Instagram handle. She wrote 'LETS GOOO' on the story. She also added some celebrating emojis with confetti.

Little Mix also posted a new photo of the trio Perrie, Jade, and Leigh-Ann. The three posed in black coloured outfits in the photo. In the caption, they wrote 'Patiently waiting for April 30...#NewProfilePic'.

Promo Image Source: Little Mix's Instagram

