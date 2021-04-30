Little Mix Say Their Ex-member Jesy Nelson Hasn’t Shared Her New Music With Them

The British girl band Little Mix released their new song Confetti featuring Saweetie today on April 30, 2021. It is Little Mix's first song after their fourth member, Jesy Nelson's exit in December 2020. The trio appeared on Capital Radio as they released the song. When asked about Jesy's new song, here's what Little Mix's members had to say.

Little Mix on Jesy Nelson's new song

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Ann Pinnock recently appeared on Capital Radio as they promoted their new song after Jesy's departure. When asked about how they felt when Jesy decided to leave by the host Roman Kemp, Jade Thirlwall said it was sad, but they could not stop her as her heart was not in it. Jesy, who left the group due to mental health issues, decided to go solo and recently went back to a studio to record her new song. The host asked the pop band if they had heard her new song, to which Leigh-Anne said they have not.

Jesy Nelson's new song

Jesy Nelson went back to recording in studios three months after her exit from Little Mix. The singer took to her Instagram to share a photo with music producers Sunny and Patrick Jordan Patrikios on February 27, 2021. Since then, Jesy more often posted pictures with the producers from the studio. However, Jesy has not revealed anything about her new song. As per a report by The Sun, Jesy has teamed up with Hanni Ibrahimwho also helped Little Mix pen their album LM5.

Little Mix's new song Confetti

Little Mix announced their new song, Confetti, 10 days prior to its release. The song released on April 30, 2021, has garnered over 450 thousand views and 125 thousand hits on YouTube. The song also features American rapper Saweatie.

Fans of the band are drooling over their music video. A fan of the band wrote, "They really couldn't settle for best Girl Group, they had to be the best Boy Band too." while another one wrote, "No one's talking about the concept? This is lit". Here's how fans are reacting to Little Mix's new song.

Promo Image Source: Little Mix and Jesy Nelson's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.