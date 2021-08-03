Lizzo Announces Her Comeback With New Single Titled 'Rumors', Set To Drop On August 13

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo is all set to mark her comeback after two years with a new single titled Rumors, which is slated to drop on August 13. The track will be the pop star's first new music since 2019s Cuz I Love You, reported Variety. The announcement was made by Lizzo herself on Monday as she took to her Instagram account with a gorgeous picture of herself, and captioned it as "New era, b***h, RUMORS, 8/13". The album, whose cover art hasn't been finalized yet, is being lauded as 'very different' by sources.

With bare minimum details about the song made public, fans can preorder the single on streaming services through this link https://lizzo.lnk.to/Rumors.

Lizzo marks a comeback after 2 years with Rumors

The song comes ahead of several live performances by the star, including her achievement as the first woman to ever headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Apart from her performance at Bonnaroo on September 4, Lizzo's grand lineup of appearances includes Global Citizen Live on September 25, Firefly Music Festival on September 26, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 10, and Outside Lands on October 30.

The Grammy winner will also make her much-anticipated return to her home state of Minnesota for a headline show at Welch, MN's Treasure Island Amphitheater on September 11. Earlier this week, Lizzo had also revealed that she's been working with Mark Ronson in the studio, although it is unclear if it has to do anything with the album.

Lizzo to work 'exclusively' for Amazan Studios

Apart from her comeback, the artist released details about her first project at Amazon Studios, where she took a first-look television deal last year to curate TV projects exclusively for the streaming giant. The untitled series will follow Lizzo "as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway,", the studio's statement read. Lizzo will also be executively producing the upcoming unscripted series.

The pop icon has won several accolades including 3 Grammy Awards in 2020, for Truth Hurts (best pop solo performance), Jerome (best traditional R&B performance) and Cuz I Love You (best urban contemporary album).

(SOURCE- VARIETY)

(IMAGE- LIZZOBEEATING- INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.