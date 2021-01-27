Lizzo Flaunts Her New Black Body-tight Leggings, Fans Hail Her 'dope' Look As 'iconic'

Truth singer Lizzo’s latest Instagram post has created quite a buzz online. The musician aptly knows how to stay up-to-date with the latest fashion trends and in the new picture, fans can see her trying out the body-tight leggings from Amazon. The Grammy-winner might be the first prominent face to try out the affordable pair of the ensemble.

Lizzo tries the affordable leggings

In the picture shared by the actor, Lizzo can be seen rocking the pair of trousers as she poses for the camera. Although Lizzo hasn’t revealed officially if she bought the pants from Amazon, many in massive numbers claim to have recognised the leggings. Flaunting her new leggings, Lizzo paired her outfit with a multi-coloured printed sweater. Braided hairdo covered in a drag completes the look of the musician. Take a look at it here:

This is what I look like today icons only thanks

As soon as the post surfaced online, it raked over millions of views on the application. Fans absolutely loved her leggings. Many curious fans went on to ask if Lizzo bought her leggings from Amazon. On the other hand, several followers loved her sweater too. Calling her an ‘icon’, netizens appreciated her ‘glowing dope’ look. Lizzo’s comment section is flooded with heaps of praises. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

ALSO READ| Lizzo Surprises Her Mother This Holiday Season By Gifting A New Car; Watch

ALSO READ| Lizzo Slams 'body Positivity Movement', Asks 'Change Is Always Uncomfortable Right?'

ALSO READ| Lizzo Gets Called Out For Comments Against BTS & One Direction, Fans Divided On Twitter

Meanwhile, in another post, the musician was seen motivating her followers by sharing a heart-warming note. Detailing her journey of last year, Lizzo narrated how needs to pick ‘herself up’ from a ‘new low’. Opining that she is ‘not alone’, Lizzo explained how ‘journaling, mediation and a gallon of water each day’ has made a massive difference in her life. Check it out:

Last year it felt impossible to get anything right. This year I gotta pick myself up from a new low. I know I’m not alone. But damn it can feel that way. Journaling + meditation + a gallon of water a day + sweat has made possible something I can wrap my head around. Here’s your sign to love on yourself today.

ALSO READ| Lizzo Calls Herself 'Fat Vegan', Shares What She Eats In A Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.