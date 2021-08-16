Lizzo Hits Back At 'racist And Fatphobic' Comments; Cardi B Extends Her Support

Truth Hurts singer Lizzo broke down in an emotional Instagram Live session with her fans following hateful comments directed towards her. The singer dropped her new single titled Rumors with rapper Cardi B and was bombarded with racist, fatphobic and hurtful comments. Fellow collaborator Cardi B as well as several female artists of the fraternity extended their support to the crestfallen singer.

Lizzo breaks down over hate comments

On August 13, the Grammy award-winning artist made a comeback after her 2019 hiatus from music. Collaborating with rapper Cardi B, the singers donned a bold and gold look for the music video. Following its release, Lizzo was subjected to severe body shaming as well as racist comments. Addressing the same on her social media, the 33-year-old singer went live and appeared inconsolable.

She stated,

'Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you'. She further added, 'I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s–t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful'.

She also raised her voice over the long-standing hate directed at black women in entertainment history. she said,

'I’m doing this for the big black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes'. Lizzo clarified that music is not meant to appease a certain demographic rather ' Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy. Everyone’s invited'.

Cardi B defends and supports Lizzo

Cardi B stood up for her Rumors collaborator by hitting out at the haters for their shameful remarks. Taking to her Twitter, the 28-year-old singer supported Lizzo's stance. Here's what she tweeted:

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Along with Cardi B, Hidden Figures actor Octavia Spencer too sent out a supportive message to Lizzo. She gave a seal of approval to the fact that Lizzo was loved and urged her not to seek approval from the world. Artists like Jameela Jamil, Bella Porch, and Chlöe Bailey also showed their support for the singer.

Lizzo makes a song about people spending energy trying to bring women down. Twitter erupts in abuse about her talent and mostly her appearance, and then she cries on IG live while addressing how damaging this culture is, and she gets made fun of for crying. This is so fucked up. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 15, 2021

IMAGE - LIZZO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.