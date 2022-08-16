Lizzo, Jack Harlow, All-girl Group BLACKPINK & More To Set Stage On Fire At MTV VMAs 2022

Quick links:
Image: AP/Instagram/@blackpinkofficial
As the nominations for the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were recently announced revealing the names of the notable artists dominating the list, it recently came to light that apart from Nicki Minaj there are many other iconic artists who will be performing at the event. The event is slated to be held on 28 August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
As per reports by People, it was recently revealed that the iconic singers namely Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Maneskin along with the all-girls band BLACKPINK have been roped in to perform at the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022. MTV earlier announced the first lineup of performers through their official social media post. It revealed that artists namely Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco will perform in the first batch, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
The nominations for the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were announced on July 26. Artists including Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and others dominated the list, as reported by Deadline, putting them in contention to bag several awards.
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records...Click Here to see the full list.