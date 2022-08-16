Lizzo, Jack Harlow, All-girl Group BLACKPINK & More To Set Stage On Fire At MTV VMAs 2022

As the nominations for the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were recently announced revealing the names of the notable artists dominating the list, it recently came to light that apart from Nicki Minaj there are many other iconic artists who will be performing at the event. The event is slated to be held on 28 August 2022 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

BLACKPINK, Lizzo and others to set MTV VMAs 2022 stage ablaze

As per reports by People, it was recently revealed that the iconic singers namely Lizzo, Jack Harlow, and Maneskin along with the all-girls band BLACKPINK have been roped in to perform at the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022. MTV earlier announced the first lineup of performers through their official social media post. It revealed that artists namely Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! at the Disco will perform in the first batch, with more to follow in the coming weeks.

The nominations for the much-awaited MTV Video Music Awards 2022 were announced on July 26. Artists including Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and others dominated the list, as reported by Deadline, putting them in contention to bag several awards.

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 nominations

Video of the year

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Artist of the year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the year

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records...Click Here to see the full list.

Image: AP/Instagram/@blackpinkofficial