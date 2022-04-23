The speculations about Harry Styles and Lizzo's collaboration for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival came true as the two Grammy-award winning singers set the stage on fire with their performance. The duo wowed the audience with their covers and also sang One Direction's hit track What Makes You Beautiful.

As per a report by Variety, Lizzo teased her appearance at the music festival, earlier this Friday. The singer took to her social media to share a meme and captioned it, "I'm bored otw (on the way) to Coachella." The Grammy Award winner was adorned in colourful feathered boas as she took the stage for Gloria Gaynor's iconic song I Will Survive with Harry Styles. The audience could not hold their excitement as they grooved to the female empowerment anthem. The duo then also sang One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful on its 10th anniversary at the festival. The song definitely became one of the highlights of the festival.

What Makes You Beautiful is the former band's one of the most popular songs with about 700 million streams on Spotify.

Harry and Lizzo singing ‘I Will Survive’ at #Coachella! 🪩🕺



🎥: tpwksunny pic.twitter.com/GmKyofM89t — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 23, 2022

Lizzo and Harry Styles have been friends for a few years as the latter performed a cover for Lizzo's Juice for the BBC1 session in December 2019. The two collaborated a month later for the self-love anthem in Miami during the 33-year-old singer's Super Bowl concert. Ever since they have been spotted together plenty of times at various award shows and have gushed about their friendship in media.

Harry Styles and Shania Twain's performance

Coachella 2022 seemingly came as a dream come true for Harry Styles and the Watermelon Sugar singer got to perform with his inspiration Shania Twain. As per Variety, the duo rendered their 1999 chartbuster Man! I Feel Like A Woman!. They also performed You're Still The One from 1997 at the festival.

Styles has earlier mentioned in an interview how he admires Shania Twain and she was his main influence for him. He also revealed he used to play Twain's songs in the car much before his debut with One Direction. Not only for his music, Styles considers Twain as an inspiration for his fashion as well

Image: AP