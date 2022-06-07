Lizzo Makes Relationship With Myke Wright Official, Hints At Engagement In New Pictures

Singer-songstress Lizzo turned heads during her appearance at the For Your Consideration event where she made her relationship official with boyfriend Myke Wright. The musical sensation was at the event for her Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls where she was accompanied by her beau which surprised many fans.

Not just the red carpet debut of the two together was the highlight, another thing that caught the attention of all was the singer flaunting a diamond ring on her finger. The ring sparked speculations about her engagement that left fans craving for more information about the special moment.

For the event, the 34-year-old star donned a hot-pink mini dress with spaghetti straps along with matching leggings, elbow-length gloves, and platform heels in the same shade, while her comedian beau looked dapper in an all-black suit. After attending the event, Lizzo uploaded a couple of pictures of the event and wrote, "Ima boss ass b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch, b**ch #FYC."

One of the pictures showed Lizzo excitedly flaunting the diamond ring as she hugs her beau. Soon the post was met with various comments from her fans who were curious to know about the singer's life update. One of the users excitedly asked, "Did you get engaged, girl??? " ANother user also echoed similar sentiments and commented, "You engaged!?!?" A third user commented, "Oh my god soooo cute like you got engaged."

According to People Magazine, the singer had been keeping her relationship under the wraps. Finally, after months of dating, the two were spotted together in October 2021 and more recently stepped out at her 34th birthday dinner in April. The Truth Hurts singer confirmed her relationship status for the first time in April that she was, in fact, dating after Andy Cohen bluntly asked whether she was still with her “mystery man” during an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

"You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig's with a mystery man," Cohen had asked the singer in reference to a picture that was taken on Valentine's Day, which showed Lizzo all glammed up in red, exiting the popular restaurant with her date. "Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked, to which Lizzo replied, "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

